Where does Pennsylvania rank on the most expensive states for smokers?
Wallethub, a financial advisory site, performed a study looking at the financial impact smoking has on smokers finances. The study looked at factors such as out-of-pocket costs, health care expenses, income loss due to smoking and financial opportunity costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|5 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|286
|Create Space
|Thu
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Richard Seeds (Oct '10)
|Wed
|Dogman
|22
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Wed
|The Man
|1,285
|Race And Feminism: Women's March Recalls The To...
|Jan 23
|speak up white sh...
|2
|Anti-Trump Protesters Fill Streets Across the G...
|Jan 23
|o see the light
|1
|Pa Vehicle Emission Lies- Read if you bou... (May '11)
|Jan 22
|Live luv
|53
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC