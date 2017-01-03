Westbound trucks banned from Thruway at Hamburg
The state Thruway Authority is banning trucks from traveling on Interstate 90 from Hamburg to the Pennsylvania state line because of treacherous driving conditions caused by lake-effect snow storms. Commercial traffic is banned in both directions, with westbound trucks being diverted at Exit 46 outside Rochester to southbound I-390 to I-86 west along New York's Southern Tier.
