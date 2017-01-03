Westbound trucks banned from Thruway ...

Westbound trucks banned from Thruway at Hamburg

22 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

The state Thruway Authority is banning trucks from traveling on Interstate 90 from Hamburg to the Pennsylvania state line because of treacherous driving conditions caused by lake-effect snow storms. Commercial traffic is banned in both directions, with westbound trucks being diverted at Exit 46 outside Rochester to southbound I-390 to I-86 west along New York's Southern Tier.

