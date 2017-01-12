VIDEO: CNN at war with Trump over what reporting unleashed
A week before the inauguration, CNN is at war with an incoming president, not necessarily for what it reported but for what its reporting unleashed. For all the noise - accusations of "fake news," the confrontation between Donald Trump and CNN's Jim Acosta at a news conference, false claims about what CNN had reported or linked to - that realization emerged toward the end of a remarkable 25-minute televised confrontation between Anderson Cooper and Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|49 min
|Wyo
|1,303
|Should PA rethink Unemployment Call Centers? (Aug '13)
|4 hr
|USE CAREER LINKS
|13
|A San Francisco Night
|10 hr
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Closing Hamburg Center
|17 hr
|On the Hill
|1
|Another book
|19 hr
|Amy
|1
|Enough with the 'weird tricks' to overturn the ...
|22 hr
|guns r us
|20
|It's finally here
|Thu
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC