Vice President Biden Plans University of Delaware Partnership
Vice President Joe Biden plans to partner with the University of Delaware on an economic and domestic policy initiative after leaving the White House. That's according to an aide to Biden who requested anonymity because the partnership hasn't yet been publicly announced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo...
|9 min
|kuda
|69
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Jan 1
|Dave
|1,279
|test
|Jan 1
|done
|1
|Some Pittsburgh Highlights
|Jan 1
|KoreaTravelVlog
|1
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|Dec 31
|RustyS
|29
|Should PA rethink Unemployment Call Centers? (Aug '13)
|Dec 30
|One on One
|12
|More states consider circumventing the Electora...
|Dec 30
|Sorry Hill
|52
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC