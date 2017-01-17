Trump's America: Switching sides in struggling Pa. county
A pedestrian walks along Gay Street in West Chester, Pa., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Chester is the richest county in Pennsylvania; it is majority Republican, but Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton won here easily in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|1 hr
|Kid
|1,281
|Two get probation in Pa. streetlight...
|1 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pa. officials: Mom accused in adopted teen's ra...
|16 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08)
|22 hr
|Hickey
|33
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|Mon
|Toothy Talker
|1,304
|New eBook
|Sun
|User
|1
|Should PA rethink Unemployment Call Centers? (Aug '13)
|Jan 13
|USE CAREER LINKS
|13
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC