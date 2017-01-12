Trump Plan to Donate Hotel Profits Do...

Trump Plan to Donate Hotel Profits Doesna t Erase Ethics Concerns: Experts

14 hrs ago Read more: 1560 KNZR

Some ethics experts take issue with Donald Trump's claim that he will donate any profits his company reaps from foreign government officials staying in his hotels during his presidential term to the U.S Treasury. The president-elect has at least nine hotels in the U.S. and several existing hotels and licensed hotel deals abroad.

