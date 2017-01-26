Trump advisers, daughter registered t...

Trump advisers, daughter registered to vote in 2 states

President Donald Trump's sweeping preview of his plans to investigate voter fraud in the United States includes those registered in more than one state. A number of people closest to the president fall into that category, including his Treasury Secretary nominee, Steve Mnuchin, Trump's son-in-law and close adviser, Jared Kushner, as well as his younger daughter, Tiffany Trump.

