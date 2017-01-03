Trooper's death spurs calls for reform

A group that fights domestic abuse in Pennsylvania has cited the murder of state police Trooper Landon Weaver as another argument for strengthening the state's protection-from-abuse laws. While it's far from clear that tougher laws on suspected abusers could have prevented Weaver's death, leaders at the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence argued last week for strict monitoring and tough gun laws for suspects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.