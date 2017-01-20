Toll increase to take effect soon on Pennsylvania Turnpike
A toll increase is set to take effect on the Pennsylvania Turnpike for both E-ZPass and cash customers; at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2017. Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Chairman Sean Logan said this toll increase - like other annual increases since 2009 - is necessary to pay back the borrowing required to meet the PTC's funding obligations: rebuilding and widening the PA Turnpike system and providing funding to the commonwealth to support public transportation.
