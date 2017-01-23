Thundering Hoofbeats 4-H member helps celebrity earn first place in Farm Show rabbit hopping contest
Sydney Turner of Philipsburg is all smiles after her rabbit, a Britannia Petite, helped state Sen. Lisa Boscola, right, earn first place in the 2017 state Farm Show's celebrity rabbit hopping contest. Sydney Turner of Philipsburg is all smiles after her rabbit, a Britannia Petite, helped state Sen. Lisa Boscola, right, earn first place in the 2017 state Farm Show's celebrity rabbit hopping contest.
