Third Circuit Rules That Employment Practices Favoring Employees in...
The Third Circuit Court of Appeals recently ruled that a facially neutral workplace policy that disproportionately affects a subgroup of a protected class could be illegal, even if the class as a whole is not disproportionately impacted. Faced with difficult economic conditions in 2008, Pittsburgh Glass Works engaged in several reductions in force to offset diminishing sales.
