Think your vote matters in Pennsylvania? Think again

U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy was sworn in for his eighth term as a representative for the 18th Congressional District Jan. 3. The Republican's ticket was stamped for another two years on Capitol Hill in November, when he faced no opposition from Democrats, independents, libertarians, vegetarians or anyone else. It was a repeat of 2014, when Murphy went back to Washington, D.C., after facing no opponent in the primary or general election.

