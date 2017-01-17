The truth about whether you can be fi...

The truth about whether you can be fired for expressing your political views at work

But what about the First Amendment? Well, as Sydney Ember at the New York Times reported in 2016 , the Bill of Rights won't protect workers in the private sector from being fired over speech in or outside the workplace - it only prevents the government infringing upon your speech, according to the blog of the law firm Parks, Chesin, and Walbert . According to the non-profit Workplace Fairness : "Political activity retaliation is not covered by the federal laws that generally prohibit retaliation based on race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, and disability for private employers, or by the laws protecting against retaliation on the basis of union or concerted activity."

