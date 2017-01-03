The Massive Election-Rigging Scandal the Media Ignored

The election of 2016 may well have been stolen--or to use Donald Trump's oft-repeated phrase--"rigged," and nobody in the media seems willing to discuss it. The rigging was a pretty simple process, in fact: in 27 Republican-controlled states hundreds of thousands of people showed up to vote, but were mysteriously blocked from voting for allegedly being registered with the intent to vote in multiple states.

