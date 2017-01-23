Tax Overhaul, Regulatory Rollbacks Fu...

Tax Overhaul, Regulatory Rollbacks Fuel K Street Lobbyists

Read more: Roll Call

Lobbyists say the top policy matters for this year include dismantling the 2010 health care law and the Dodd-Frank financial overhaul. Debates over health care, tax policy and government spending fueled the biggest spenders on K Street in 2016, as groups now ramp up their lobbying on rolling back regulations from the Obama era and on a major tax overhaul during the Trump administration.

