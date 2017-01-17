Storm to batter northeastern US with ...

Storm to batter northeastern US with wind, rain and coastal flooding

18 hrs ago

The same storm that is triggering severe thunderstorms and tornadoes across the South this weekend will sweep up the East Coast into Tuesday. One to 2 inches of rain can fall along the swath from Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C., New York City and Boston by Tuesday night.

