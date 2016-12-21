State Wants Broadband Cash in Pa.
Pennsylvania is staking its claim to more than $23 million in federal funding that Verizon turned down to expand high-speed internet service to rural customers in the state. The Federal Communication Commission's Connect America Fund provides funding to telecommunications providers to build new network infrastructure or upgrade existing broadband networks in regions that lack it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsFactor.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo...
|21 hr
|Kellyanne
|61
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Sun
|Dave
|1,279
|test
|Sun
|done
|1
|Some Pittsburgh Highlights
|Sun
|KoreaTravelVlog
|1
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|Dec 31
|RustyS
|29
|Should PA rethink Unemployment Call Centers? (Aug '13)
|Dec 30
|One on One
|12
|More states consider circumventing the Electora...
|Dec 30
|Sorry Hill
|52
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC