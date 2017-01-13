Southcentral Pennsylvania Deer Tests Positive for Chronic Wasting Disease
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced today that a captive deer has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease in Pennsylvania. This is the first new case in a captive deer farm since 2014.
