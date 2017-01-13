Southcentral Pennsylvania Deer Tests ...

Southcentral Pennsylvania Deer Tests Positive for Chronic Wasting Disease

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced today that a captive deer has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease in Pennsylvania. This is the first new case in a captive deer farm since 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WEEU puke (Jan '11) Fri Wyo 1,303
Poll Should PA rethink Unemployment Call Centers? (Aug '13) Fri USE CAREER LINKS 13
A San Francisco Night Fri Mark Rosenkranz 1
Closing Hamburg Center Thu On the Hill 1
Another book Thu Amy 1
News Enough with the 'weird tricks' to overturn the ... Thu guns r us 20
It's finally here Thu Mark Rosenkranz 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,602 • Total comments across all topics: 277,903,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC