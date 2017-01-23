Snow could slow traffic in parts of Pennsylvania
The National Weather Service in State College on Monday issued a winter storm warning for heavy wet snow for Potter, Tioga, northern Lycoming and Sullivan counties. Forecasters say rain with mix with and changed to snow during the afternoon before tapering off after midnight.
