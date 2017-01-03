Shawn Whitenight v. the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania State Police...

SHAWN WHITENIGHT, Appellant v. THE COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE; MAJOR TYREE BLOCHER; JOHN DOE 1, State Police Trooper; JOHN DOE 2, State Police Trooper; JOHN DOE 3, State Police Trooper; JOHN DOE 4, State Police Trooper; OFFICER MICKEY STORMER, Brookville Police Department Shawn Whitenight, an inmate, appeals the District Court's orders dismissing his civil rights lawsuit and denying his motion for reconsideration.

