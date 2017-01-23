Scientists say mom's cervical bacterial may be key to preventing premature birth
A team of researchers that has confirmed the presence of bacteria in a woman's vagina and cervix may either increase the risk of premature birth or have a protective effect against it, has won the March of Dimes Award for Best Abstract on Prematurity at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine's annual meeting, The Pregnancy Meeting. The findings will be presented Thursday, January 26, at Caesars Palace Augustus Ballroom in Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|24 min
|spud
|232
|Race And Feminism: Women's March Recalls The To...
|18 hr
|speak up white sh...
|2
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|23 hr
|BroncosFan
|1,284
|Anti-Trump Protesters Fill Streets Across the G...
|Mon
|o see the light
|1
|Pa Vehicle Emission Lies- Read if you bou... (May '11)
|Sun
|Live luv
|53
|Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo...
|Sat
|Maria
|89
|Richard Seeds (Oct '10)
|Jan 21
|beanoo2172
|21
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC