Scandal Cast Reacts to Election's Familiar Outcome in Season...
Scandal 's Season 6 premiere was filmed six months ago, prior to series lead Kerry Washington's maternity leave. That makes the outcome of the ABC drama's fictional presidential election - in which In the delayed , long-awaited Season 6 launch, titled "Survival of the Fittest," First Lady-turned-Senator Mellie Grant lost the presidential election by a narrow margin, after Pennsylvania Governor Francisco Vargas unexpectedly flipped the Grants' home county in California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TVLine.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|3 hr
|spud
|285
|Create Space
|Thu
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Richard Seeds (Oct '10)
|Wed
|Dogman
|22
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Wed
|The Man
|1,285
|Race And Feminism: Women's March Recalls The To...
|Jan 23
|speak up white sh...
|2
|Anti-Trump Protesters Fill Streets Across the G...
|Jan 23
|o see the light
|1
|Pa Vehicle Emission Lies- Read if you bou... (May '11)
|Jan 22
|Live luv
|53
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC