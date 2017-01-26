Scandal Cast Reacts to Election's Familiar Outcome in Season...

Scandal 's Season 6 premiere was filmed six months ago, prior to series lead Kerry Washington's maternity leave. That makes the outcome of the ABC drama's fictional presidential election - in which In the delayed , long-awaited Season 6 launch, titled "Survival of the Fittest," First Lady-turned-Senator Mellie Grant lost the presidential election by a narrow margin, after Pennsylvania Governor Francisco Vargas unexpectedly flipped the Grants' home county in California.

