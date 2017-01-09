Prison plan could risk public safety

Prison plan could risk public safety

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

It's disappointing the Wolf administration has already made a decision to close two state prisons without any public input whatsoever and is now strangely leaving five communities twisting in the wind for several weeks. Closing these prisons will uproot families and damage the local economies in these communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New eBook 13 hr User 1
WEEU puke (Jan '11) Jan 13 Wyo 1,303
Poll Should PA rethink Unemployment Call Centers? (Aug '13) Jan 13 USE CAREER LINKS 13
A San Francisco Night Jan 13 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Closing Hamburg Center Jan 12 On the Hill 1
Another book Jan 12 Amy 1
News Enough with the 'weird tricks' to overturn the ... Jan 12 guns r us 20
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,412 • Total comments across all topics: 277,957,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC