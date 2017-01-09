Prison plan could risk public safety
It's disappointing the Wolf administration has already made a decision to close two state prisons without any public input whatsoever and is now strangely leaving five communities twisting in the wind for several weeks. Closing these prisons will uproot families and damage the local economies in these communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New eBook
|13 hr
|User
|1
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|Jan 13
|Wyo
|1,303
|Should PA rethink Unemployment Call Centers? (Aug '13)
|Jan 13
|USE CAREER LINKS
|13
|A San Francisco Night
|Jan 13
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Closing Hamburg Center
|Jan 12
|On the Hill
|1
|Another book
|Jan 12
|Amy
|1
|Enough with the 'weird tricks' to overturn the ...
|Jan 12
|guns r us
|20
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC