Politics | "The Sunday Political Brunch" - January 22, 2017
As we've completed the transition, I continue now with part two of my column from last week about looking back at one President, and looking ahead to another. I am not going to dissect the Inaugural address, simply because a speech is, well just a speech.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|2 hr
|spocko
|188
|Pa Vehicle Emission Lies- Read if you bou... (May '11)
|3 hr
|Live luv
|53
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|3 hr
|Bobbirra
|1,283
|Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo...
|22 hr
|Maria
|89
|Richard Seeds (Oct '10)
|Sat
|beanoo2172
|21
|World Exclusive
|Sat
|donald J W Trump
|1
|Celebrating MLK Day in Pennsytucky
|Jan 18
|Da Gubment
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC