Police injured, more than 200 arreste...

Police injured, more than 200 arrested at Trump inauguration protests

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Six police officers were injured and 217 protesters arrested Friday after a morning of peaceful protests and coordinated disruptions of Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony gave way to ugly street clashes in downtown Washington. At least two DC police officers and one other person were taken to the hospital after run-ins with protesters, DC Fire Spokesman Vito Maggiolo told CNN.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti... 3 hr NOM s Waffle House 171
Richard Seeds (Oct '10) 9 hr beanoo2172 21
News World Exclusive 19 hr donald J W Trump 1
News Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo... Fri kellyane 88
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Jan 18 Da Gubment 1,282
Celebrating MLK Day in Pennsytucky Jan 18 Da Gubment 1
News Two get probation in Pa. streetlight... Jan 17 silly rabbit 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,194 • Total comments across all topics: 278,131,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC