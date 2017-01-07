PHOTOS: Pennsylvania Farm Show

PHOTOS: Pennsylvania Farm Show

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: York Dispatch

Hunter Hopstetter, 8, of Bangor, plays on his iPad, next to a cow, during the opening weekend of the 101st Pennsylvania Farm Show Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Harrisburg. The Farm Show runs through the 13th from 8 a.m. - 9 p.m and the 14th 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Admission is free, but parking is $15.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Enough with the 'weird tricks' to overturn the ... 2 hr Democrat Hero 6
News Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo... 6 hr Lovey794 83
News Write to Know: Does anyone remember Manitou Cot... (Aug '08) Sat Jimmy T 89
News Prosecutor charges White Teen For Posting Racis... Jan 5 ugly monkeys 2
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Jan 1 Dave 1,279
test Jan 1 done 1
Some Pittsburgh Highlights Jan 1 KoreaTravelVlog 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,912 • Total comments across all topics: 277,715,599

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC