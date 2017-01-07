PHOTOS: Pennsylvania Farm Show
Hunter Hopstetter, 8, of Bangor, plays on his iPad, next to a cow, during the opening weekend of the 101st Pennsylvania Farm Show Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Harrisburg. The Farm Show runs through the 13th from 8 a.m. - 9 p.m and the 14th 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Admission is free, but parking is $15.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enough with the 'weird tricks' to overturn the ...
|2 hr
|Democrat Hero
|6
|Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo...
|6 hr
|Lovey794
|83
|Write to Know: Does anyone remember Manitou Cot... (Aug '08)
|Sat
|Jimmy T
|89
|Prosecutor charges White Teen For Posting Racis...
|Jan 5
|ugly monkeys
|2
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Jan 1
|Dave
|1,279
|test
|Jan 1
|done
|1
|Some Pittsburgh Highlights
|Jan 1
|KoreaTravelVlog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC