PHOTOS: A Look Back at US Presidential Inaugurations
An illustration of the inauguration of President William Henry Harrison on March 4, 1841, is seen here. Harrison's inauguration took place on a cold day, and he rode to the celebration on horseback instead of in a closed carriage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pa. officials: Mom accused in adopted teen's ra...
|12 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08)
|18 hr
|Hickey
|33
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|Mon
|Toothy Talker
|1,304
|New eBook
|Sun
|User
|1
|Should PA rethink Unemployment Call Centers? (Aug '13)
|Jan 13
|USE CAREER LINKS
|13
|A San Francisco Night
|Jan 13
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Closing Hamburg Center
|Jan 12
|On the Hill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC