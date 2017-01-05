Photos: 2017 Pennsylvania Farm Show buttera
The butter sculpture is unveiled at the 101st Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. The sculpture, made from more than 1,000 pounds of butter, pays tribute to the history of environmental stewardship by dairy farmers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo...
|5 hr
|kuda
|77
|Prosecutor charges White Teen For Posting Racis...
|Thu
|ugly monkeys
|2
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Jan 1
|Dave
|1,279
|test
|Jan 1
|done
|1
|Some Pittsburgh Highlights
|Jan 1
|KoreaTravelVlog
|1
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|Dec 31
|RustyS
|29
|Should PA rethink Unemployment Call Centers? (Aug '13)
|Dec 30
|One on One
|12
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC