, License: N/A, Created: 2017:01:09 1...

, License: N/A, Created: 2017:01:09 15:36:46

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Times-Tribune

As lawmakers mull closing two state prisons, the question of what to do with the empty, aging buildings remains. The road to finding a new use for a closed prison can be a rocky one that takes years to complete.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New eBook 13 hr User 1
WEEU puke (Jan '11) Jan 13 Wyo 1,303
Poll Should PA rethink Unemployment Call Centers? (Aug '13) Jan 13 USE CAREER LINKS 13
A San Francisco Night Jan 13 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Closing Hamburg Center Jan 12 On the Hill 1
Another book Jan 12 Amy 1
News Enough with the 'weird tricks' to overturn the ... Jan 12 guns r us 20
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,456 • Total comments across all topics: 277,957,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC