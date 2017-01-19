Pennsylvania's Second Ballet To Bring the Jungle Book
Pennsylvania Ballet II will take families on a magical journey in their upcoming performances of The Jungle Book at The Prince Theater on Saturday, February 25th with a sensory friendly performance on Sunday, February 26th. Based on Rudyard Kipling 's collection of stories from 1894, The Jungle Book uses dancers to portray animals in order to teach moral lessons and tell their quirky tales.
