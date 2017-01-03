Pennsylvania's attorney general-elect...

Pennsylvania's attorney general-elect has appointed an ethics reform expert as the state's first-ever chief integrity officer. Democrat Josh Shapiro announced Friday that Eric Fillman will create and direct training for all employees in the attorney general's office.

