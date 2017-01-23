Pennsylvanians rally at capitol in opposition to potential repeal of Affordable Care Act
Advocates for the Affordable Care Act are outraged over the potential repeal of the law. Monday dozens of them from across the state flooded the capitol to express their concern.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|1 hr
|Le Jimbo
|238
|Race And Feminism: Women's March Recalls The To...
|23 hr
|speak up white sh...
|2
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Mon
|BroncosFan
|1,284
|Anti-Trump Protesters Fill Streets Across the G...
|Mon
|o see the light
|1
|Pa Vehicle Emission Lies- Read if you bou... (May '11)
|Sun
|Live luv
|53
|Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo...
|Sat
|Maria
|89
|Richard Seeds (Oct '10)
|Jan 21
|beanoo2172
|21
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC