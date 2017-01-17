Pennsylvania woman 'embarrassed' by Donald Trump testing life in Canada
Marilyn Zsiros sat alone Friday in her rented Toronto apartment, hundreds of kilometres away from her home state of Pennsylvania, refusing to turn on the television to watch Donald Trump become the new president of the United States. The 80-year-old American arrived in the city late last month to explore the possibility of obtaining Canadian citizenship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|2 hr
|RustyS
|160
|World Exclusive
|8 hr
|donald J W Trump
|1
|Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo...
|23 hr
|kellyane
|88
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Jan 18
|Da Gubment
|1,282
|Celebrating MLK Day in Pennsytucky
|Jan 18
|Da Gubment
|1
|Two get probation in Pa. streetlight...
|Jan 17
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pa. officials: Mom accused in adopted teen's ra...
|Jan 17
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC