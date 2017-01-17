Pennsylvania woman 'embarrassed' by D...

Pennsylvania woman 'embarrassed' by Donald Trump testing life in Canada

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

Marilyn Zsiros sat alone Friday in her rented Toronto apartment, hundreds of kilometres away from her home state of Pennsylvania, refusing to turn on the television to watch Donald Trump become the new president of the United States. The 80-year-old American arrived in the city late last month to explore the possibility of obtaining Canadian citizenship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti... 2 hr RustyS 160
News World Exclusive 8 hr donald J W Trump 1
News Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo... 23 hr kellyane 88
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Jan 18 Da Gubment 1,282
Celebrating MLK Day in Pennsytucky Jan 18 Da Gubment 1
News Two get probation in Pa. streetlight... Jan 17 silly rabbit 1
News Pa. officials: Mom accused in adopted teen's ra... Jan 17 silly rabbit 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,061 • Total comments across all topics: 278,118,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC