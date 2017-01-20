Pennsylvania unemployment workers cal...

Pennsylvania unemployment workers call on legislators for funding

Read more: Post-gazette.com

With chants of "What do we want? Funding! When do we want it? Now!" and bearing signs reading "Unemployed workers matter" and "Unemployed citizens still have a right to services," demonstrators on Thursday called on state legislators to fully fund the state's unemployment call centers. The protest, outside the Pennsylvania CareerLink office on Wood Street, Downtown, was one of several that took place across the state Thursday, organized by the Service Employees International Union Local 668.

