Pennsylvania unemployment workers call on legislators for funding
With chants of "What do we want? Funding! When do we want it? Now!" and bearing signs reading "Unemployed workers matter" and "Unemployed citizens still have a right to services," demonstrators on Thursday called on state legislators to fully fund the state's unemployment call centers. The protest, outside the Pennsylvania CareerLink office on Wood Street, Downtown, was one of several that took place across the state Thursday, organized by the Service Employees International Union Local 668.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|2 min
|RustyS
|123
|Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo...
|2 hr
|kellyane
|88
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Wed
|Da Gubment
|1,282
|Celebrating MLK Day in Pennsytucky
|Wed
|Da Gubment
|1
|Two get probation in Pa. streetlight...
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pa. officials: Mom accused in adopted teen's ra...
|Jan 17
|silly rabbit
|1
|Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08)
|Jan 16
|Hickey
|33
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC