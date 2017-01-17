Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls to increa...

Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls to increase by 6 percent Sunday

That's because a 6 percent toll increase for cash and E-ZPass customers will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, a hike approved by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission in July. The increase comes one week after Pennsylvania raised its gas tax by about 8 cents a gallon, which translated to higher prices at the pump for motorists.

