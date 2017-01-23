Pennsylvania Pheasant Chick, Egg Programs Ends
Two long-running programs that enabled groups and individuals to raise pheasants for release in their local areas have come to an end due to financially driven changes to the Game Commission's pheasant propagation program. The Pheasant Chick Program, started in 1933, provided day-old pheasant chicks free of charge to sportsmen's organizations with approved propagation facilities.
