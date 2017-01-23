Pennsylvania Pheasant Chick, Egg Prog...

Pennsylvania Pheasant Chick, Egg Programs Ends

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AmmoLand

Two long-running programs that enabled groups and individuals to raise pheasants for release in their local areas have come to an end due to financially driven changes to the Game Commission's pheasant propagation program. The Pheasant Chick Program, started in 1933, provided day-old pheasant chicks free of charge to sportsmen's organizations with approved propagation facilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti... 1 hr gwww 215
News Race And Feminism: Women's March Recalls The To... 12 hr speak up white sh... 2
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) 18 hr BroncosFan 1,284
News Anti-Trump Protesters Fill Streets Across the G... 20 hr o see the light 1
Pa Vehicle Emission Lies- Read if you bou... (May '11) Sun Live luv 53
News Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo... Sat Maria 89
Richard Seeds (Oct '10) Jan 21 beanoo2172 21
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,860 • Total comments across all topics: 278,199,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC