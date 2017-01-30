Pennsylvania man on trial in Tennesse...

Pennsylvania man on trial in Tennessee bank hostage cases

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Trial is underway for a Pennsylvania man accused of plotting multiple armed bank robberies, including the botched robbery of a Connecticut credit union during which authorities say he strapped a fake bomb to a bank executive. The Knoxville News-Sentinel reports that jury selection began Monday in the trial of 44-year-old Michael Benanti of Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13) 1 hr DeVos opposition 107
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) 3 hr Targeted Taxes by... 2,708
News Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,... Mon BuildTheWall 958
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Mon Halupki Harry 1,288
Create Space Sun Mark rosenkranz 2
News Birthers rally in front of Supreme Court to pro... (Feb '13) Jan 28 WelbyMD 18
News News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti... Jan 27 Retribution 290
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,494 • Total comments across all topics: 278,430,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC