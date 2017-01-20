Pennsylvania man haunted by flawed criminal record-keeping
The New Jersey native sued the officials who improperly held him on immigration charges after his arrest and changed the way local law enforcement agencies work with federal immigration authorities. But more than eight years after he was arrested at an Allentown construction site where police suspected his boss was selling drugs, the experience is still dragging him down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|3 hr
|Dave
|1,279
|test
|5 hr
|done
|1
|Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo...
|6 hr
|Lux9798
|58
|Some Pittsburgh Highlights
|10 hr
|KoreaTravelVlog
|1
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|Sat
|RustyS
|29
|Should PA rethink Unemployment Call Centers? (Aug '13)
|Dec 30
|One on One
|12
|More states consider circumventing the Electora...
|Dec 30
|Sorry Hill
|52
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC