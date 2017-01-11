Pennsylvania Launches Pinterest of Educational Resources
The Pennsylvania Department of Education today launched a Pinterest page of K12 educational resources, in an effort to reach more students, families and educators across the state. "By engaging students, families, and educators digitally, the Department is using new and innovative ways to meet communities where they are," said Pedro Rivera, secretary of education for PDE, in a prepared statement.
