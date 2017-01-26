Pennsylvania governor says he is canc...

Pennsylvania governor says he is cancer-free after treatment

1 hr ago Read more: Reuters

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaks on the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 28, 2016. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said on Friday he has been given a clean bill of health after undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

