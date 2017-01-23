Pennsylvania elementary school closed...

Pennsylvania elementary school closed due to lead in water

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

A western Pennsylvania elementary school has been closed for two days so the district can deal with high level of lead in its water, which comes from a well. Butler Area School District Superintendent Dale Lumley apologized to irate parents who attended a Monday meeting about the problems at Summit Elementary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti... 2 hr spud 244
News Race And Feminism: Women's March Recalls The To... Mon speak up white sh... 2
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Mon BroncosFan 1,284
News Anti-Trump Protesters Fill Streets Across the G... Mon o see the light 1
Pa Vehicle Emission Lies- Read if you bou... (May '11) Sun Live luv 53
News Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo... Jan 21 Maria 89
Richard Seeds (Oct '10) Jan 21 beanoo2172 21
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,355 • Total comments across all topics: 278,225,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC