Pennsylvania elementary school closed due to lead in water
A western Pennsylvania elementary school has been closed for two days so the district can deal with high level of lead in its water, which comes from a well. Butler Area School District Superintendent Dale Lumley apologized to irate parents who attended a Monday meeting about the problems at Summit Elementary.
