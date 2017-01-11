Penn study reveals key factors that influence treatment choices in women suffering miscarriage

How women make decisions about treatment while suffering a miscarriage, and the key factors that influence their choices, are revealed in a study published in Obstetrics & Gynecology from researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. Women who are having miscarriages are generally offered three options by their doctors: a procedure to complete the miscarriage, a drug to induce expulsion, or waiting for completion to occur naturally.

