Pa. woman accused in rape-killing of adoptive daughter once was county adoption supervisor
Sara Packer, accused, along with her boyfriend, Jacob Patrick Sullivan, of the brutal rape-murder of her 14-year-old adopted daughter, Grace Packer, in Bucks County, Pa., once worked in Pennsylvania as a county adoption supervisor - but there is a checkered past. A woman accused, along with her boyfriend, of the brutal rape-murder of her 14-year-old adopted daughter, Grace Packer, in Bucks County, Pa., once worked in Pennsylvania as a county adoption supervisor - but there is a checkered past to this part of Sara Packer's career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enough with the 'weird tricks' to overturn the ...
|2 hr
|Trump your President
|16
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|4 hr
|superwilly
|1,280
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|11 hr
|temple pa
|1,301
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|15 hr
|Four Billion for Ed
|2,702
|Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo...
|Sun
|Kellyanne
|85
|Write to Know: Does anyone remember Manitou Cot... (Aug '08)
|Jan 7
|Jimmy T
|89
|Prosecutor charges White Teen For Posting Racis...
|Jan 5
|ugly monkeys
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC