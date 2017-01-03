Pa. woman accused in rape-killing of ...

Pa. woman accused in rape-killing of adoptive daughter once was county adoption supervisor

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

Sara Packer, accused, along with her boyfriend, Jacob Patrick Sullivan, of the brutal rape-murder of her 14-year-old adopted daughter, Grace Packer, in Bucks County, Pa., once worked in Pennsylvania as a county adoption supervisor - but there is a checkered past. A woman accused, along with her boyfriend, of the brutal rape-murder of her 14-year-old adopted daughter, Grace Packer, in Bucks County, Pa., once worked in Pennsylvania as a county adoption supervisor - but there is a checkered past to this part of Sara Packer's career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Enough with the 'weird tricks' to overturn the ... 2 hr Trump your President 16
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) 4 hr superwilly 1,280
WEEU puke (Jan '11) 11 hr temple pa 1,301
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) 15 hr Four Billion for Ed 2,702
News Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo... Sun Kellyanne 85
News Write to Know: Does anyone remember Manitou Cot... (Aug '08) Jan 7 Jimmy T 89
News Prosecutor charges White Teen For Posting Racis... Jan 5 ugly monkeys 2
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,296 • Total comments across all topics: 277,798,258

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC