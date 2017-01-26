Pa. to close just one prison - in Pit...

Pa. to close just one prison - in Pittsburgh

The Wolf administration has decided to close the Pittsburgh state prison by the end of the year to help balance the Pennsylvania budget, the Department of Corrections said in a statement Thursday. It will be a second closing in little more than a dozen years for the 19th-century prison on the Ohio River, after the state emptied the State Correctional Institution at Pittsburgh of prisoners in 2005 but then reopened it in 2007 as the Pennsylvania inmate population continued to grow.

