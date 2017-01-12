Pa. officials: Mom accused in adopted...

Pa. officials: Mom accused in adopted teen's rape-murder also had 30 foster children

Read more: Philly.com

The adoptive mother of slain 14-year-old Grace Packer had 30 foster children in her care over the course of a decade, and her foster rights were terminated seven years before her daughter's death, state officials said Friday. The Pennsylvania Office of Children, Youth and Families also acknowledged it has launched its own investigation in the wake of the rape and murder charges filed this week against Sara Packer and her boyfriend, Jacob Sullivan.

