Orrstown Bank Announces Branch Realignment in Carlisle, Pennsylvania
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. , the parent company of Orrstown Bank and Wheatland Advisors, Inc. , announced today that it will close its branch at 2250 Spring Road in Carlisle on April 28, 2017. In addition, it will also close the seasonal facility at 1000 Bryn Mawr Road, the Carlisle Events 'Car Show' branch, on May 18, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|39 min
|spud
|285
|Create Space
|Thu
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Richard Seeds (Oct '10)
|Wed
|Dogman
|22
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Wed
|The Man
|1,285
|Race And Feminism: Women's March Recalls The To...
|Jan 23
|speak up white sh...
|2
|Anti-Trump Protesters Fill Streets Across the G...
|Jan 23
|o see the light
|1
|Pa Vehicle Emission Lies- Read if you bou... (May '11)
|Jan 22
|Live luv
|53
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC