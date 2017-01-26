Orrstown Bank Announces Branch Realignment in Carlisle, Pennsylvania

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. , the parent company of Orrstown Bank and Wheatland Advisors, Inc. , announced today that it will close its branch at 2250 Spring Road in Carlisle on April 28, 2017. In addition, it will also close the seasonal facility at 1000 Bryn Mawr Road, the Carlisle Events 'Car Show' branch, on May 18, 2017.

