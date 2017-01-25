One of Pennsylvania's largest oak trees topples
One of Pennsylvania's largest oak trees topples Pennsylvania's largest black oak tree has fallen near Mont Alto. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2ktY1CH A 110-foot black oak, which was listed as the biggest in Pennsylvania, fell in a field about 100 yards off Orchard Drive in Mont Alto.
