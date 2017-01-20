Officials: Delaware man injured in Is...

Officials: Delaware man injured in Istanbul nightclub attack

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The State Department has confirmed that a Delaware business owner originally from Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, was one of nearly 70 people injured during a New Year's Eve celebration in Istanbul. WCAU-TV reports that the brother of William Jacob Raak says the 35-year-old was visiting friends in Istanbul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo... 40 min Kellyanne 60
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) 16 hr Dave 1,279
test 17 hr done 1
Some Pittsburgh Highlights 22 hr KoreaTravelVlog 1
News Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab... Sat RustyS 29
Poll Should PA rethink Unemployment Call Centers? (Aug '13) Dec 30 One on One 12
News More states consider circumventing the Electora... Dec 30 Sorry Hill 52
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,821 • Total comments across all topics: 277,539,494

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC