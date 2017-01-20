Officials: Delaware man injured in Istanbul nightclub attack
The State Department has confirmed that a Delaware business owner originally from Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, was one of nearly 70 people injured during a New Year's Eve celebration in Istanbul. WCAU-TV reports that the brother of William Jacob Raak says the 35-year-old was visiting friends in Istanbul.
