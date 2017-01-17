Obama commutes drug, weapons sentences of 11 Pennsylvanians
In his last major act as president, Barack Obama has commuted the sentences of 11 former Pennsylvania residents imprisoned for drug and weapons offenses. Thursday's move brings Obama's bid to correct what he's called a systematic injustice to a climactic close.
