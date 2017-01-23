'New normal:' With crime rates down, Pa. set to close 2 prisons
Not too long ago, Pennsylvania couldn't build prisons fast enough. In one year in the 1990s, the commonwealth opened five new prisons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|5 hr
|spocko
|214
|Race And Feminism: Women's March Recalls The To...
|9 hr
|speak up white sh...
|2
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|14 hr
|BroncosFan
|1,284
|Anti-Trump Protesters Fill Streets Across the G...
|17 hr
|o see the light
|1
|Pa Vehicle Emission Lies- Read if you bou... (May '11)
|Sun
|Live luv
|53
|Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo...
|Sat
|Maria
|89
|Richard Seeds (Oct '10)
|Jan 21
|beanoo2172
|21
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC